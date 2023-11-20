CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 877,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,728 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $29,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CSX during the first quarter worth approximately $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 12.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of CSX by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in CSX by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $31.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.59. The company has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $34.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.