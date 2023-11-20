Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,312 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 1,571.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $225.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $265.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.57.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CMI

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.