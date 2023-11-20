Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 120,822 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,688,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,822 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.52% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $145,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,844 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 307.0% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 306,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 231,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth about $615,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASO. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.68.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $49.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.49 and a 200-day moving average of $53.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $69.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.28.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.30%.

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,027,765.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,259.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $2,027,765.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,259.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,596 shares of company stock worth $2,128,510. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

