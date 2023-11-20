Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 208,066 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,950,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208,066 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.35% of Cadence Bank worth $156,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 397,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 88,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CADE. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

NYSE CADE opened at $24.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $29.17.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $448.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.81 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 11.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is currently 46.53%.

About Cadence Bank

(Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.