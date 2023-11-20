Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,563,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,634 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.09% of Invesco worth $160,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $13.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.33. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $20.56.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 61.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. acquired 796,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.12 per share, with a total value of $20,003,633.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,052,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,438,473.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IVZ. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.48.

About Invesco

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

