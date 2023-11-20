Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 1,067,831 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,994,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067,831 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.80% of JetBlue Airways worth $141,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 20.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at about $151,000. 74.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JBLU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas cut JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $7.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.03.

JBLU opened at $4.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.74. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average of $6.29.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

