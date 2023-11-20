Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 27,649 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 851,299 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,649 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.70% of Darden Restaurants worth $142,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $175,572.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,255 shares of company stock worth $741,016 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DRI opened at $155.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.90 and a 12 month high of $173.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.59. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

