Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,311,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,743 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.95% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $143,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,163,000 after purchasing an additional 233,844 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,972,000 after buying an additional 2,207,065 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,997,000 after buying an additional 52,336 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,328,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,016,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,757,000 after purchasing an additional 558,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE JEF opened at $35.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.96. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $40.80.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Further Reading

