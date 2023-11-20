Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $145.37 Million Stock Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,074,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 529,199 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.08% of Genworth Financial worth $145,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,167,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,352,000 after buying an additional 1,229,799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,637,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,089,000 after buying an additional 1,277,332 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,013,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,178,000 after buying an additional 353,849 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 18,011,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,055,000 after buying an additional 278,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,319,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,782,000 after buying an additional 317,805 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

NYSE GNW opened at $5.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.02. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Featured Articles

