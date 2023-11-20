Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $149.93 Million Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,871,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,031 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.39% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $149,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,373,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,453,905,000 after purchasing an additional 412,984 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,612 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,532,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,670,000 after purchasing an additional 187,728 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,023,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,556,000 after purchasing an additional 591,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,520,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,483,000 after purchasing an additional 579,957 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $46.99 on Monday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.53 and its 200-day moving average is $51.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.29). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 144.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REXR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on REXR

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.