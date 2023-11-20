Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $154.75 Million Stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,144,300 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 47,256 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.38% of Peabody Energy worth $154,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $149,474,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Peabody Energy by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,873,533 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $193,137,000 after buying an additional 2,595,279 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Peabody Energy by 2,249.0% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,104,738 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after buying an additional 2,015,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Peabody Energy by 2,630.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,189,512 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $30,452,000 after buying an additional 1,145,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,379,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Peabody Energy

In other Peabody Energy news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 489,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $11,599,642.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,722,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Peabody Energy Stock Up 3.6 %

BTU stock opened at $23.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.04. Peabody Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $32.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average of $22.32.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The coal producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is 3.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Peabody Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Get Our Latest Report on BTU

Peabody Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.