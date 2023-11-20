Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $158.76 Million Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,898,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,604 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.44% of Healthpeak Properties worth $158,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEAK. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 17.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 3.4% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.1% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 114,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $16.47 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $28.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.58.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $556.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 272.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PEAK. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.