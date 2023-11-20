Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 857,823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 13,714 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.48% of Keysight Technologies worth $143,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 27,875 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS opened at $133.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.16 and its 200 day moving average is $145.73. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KEYS. Barclays downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $146.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, September 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.30.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

