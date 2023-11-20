Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 117,155 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,434,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,155 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.69% of Raymond James worth $148,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter valued at about $4,441,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 3.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on RJF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

Raymond James Stock Up 1.1 %

Raymond James stock opened at $104.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.41 and its 200 day moving average is $100.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $124.63.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 18.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $799,654.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

