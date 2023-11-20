Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2023

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFYFree Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,196,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,856 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.13% of Korn Ferry worth $158,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 3,340.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 32.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 11.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 2.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KFY shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Korn Ferry from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Korn Ferry in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Korn Ferry in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Korn Ferry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

Korn Ferry stock opened at $50.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.49. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $59.91.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFYGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $699.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.41 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 6.24%. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

Korn Ferry Profile

(Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.