Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,196,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,856 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.13% of Korn Ferry worth $158,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 3,340.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 32.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 11.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 2.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KFY shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Korn Ferry from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Korn Ferry in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Korn Ferry in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Korn Ferry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Korn Ferry stock opened at $50.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.49. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $59.91.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $699.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.41 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 6.24%. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

