Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,358,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,714 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.19% of Signet Jewelers worth $153,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 8.4% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 18.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $80.44 on Monday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $57.10 and a 1-year high of $84.54. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.31.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 10.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $759,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 977,740 shares in the company, valued at $74,269,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $759,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 977,740 shares in the company, valued at $74,269,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 7,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $628,516.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,233 shares in the company, valued at $5,405,206.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,782 shares of company stock worth $7,168,607. 4.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on SIG shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.20.

Signet Jewelers Profile

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

