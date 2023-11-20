Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,472,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,696 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.83% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $143,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 8.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 32.2% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 127,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 31,020 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 18.3% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 383,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at $547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPC. Barclays lowered their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of EPC opened at $35.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.99. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $534.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.51 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.