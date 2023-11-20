Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,264,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 318,831 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.71% of Federal Signal worth $145,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the second quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter worth $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter worth $52,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Federal Signal by 9.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $69.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.90. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $43.44 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FSS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. DA Davidson downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

In related news, COO Mark Weber sold 56,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $3,682,568.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,912.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

