Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 166,712 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,542,008 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 166,712 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.53% of Tapestry worth $151,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Tapestry from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Tapestry from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Tapestry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tapestry from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.18.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $30.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.67 and a 200-day moving average of $36.13. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $47.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 35.62%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

