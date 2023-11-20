Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 167,472 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,718,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 167,472 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.76% of Diodes worth $158,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,095,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,241,000 after purchasing an additional 147,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,299,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,992,000 after purchasing an additional 106,322 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,982,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,919,000 after purchasing an additional 144,410 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,576,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,207,000 after purchasing an additional 17,463 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 0.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,006,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Gary Yu sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $218,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,404.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Gary Yu sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $218,592.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,404.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andy Tsong sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $164,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,988 shares of company stock valued at $655,248 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $68.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $97.45. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.77 and its 200 day moving average is $83.19.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.07). Diodes had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Diodes from $93.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diodes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.40.

Diodes Profile

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

