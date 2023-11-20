Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 183,585 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,169,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 183,585 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.22% of Fabrinet worth $151,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 9,966.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 652.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of FN stock opened at $171.23 on Monday. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $90.19 and a 1-year high of $183.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.45 and a 200-day moving average of $137.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $655.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 10,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total transaction of $1,629,624.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,098.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 10,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total value of $1,629,624.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,098.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $4,317,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,271,722.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,358 shares of company stock valued at $9,165,464 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fabrinet from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.11.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

