Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 218,579 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,251,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 218,579 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.98% of Westlake worth $149,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Westlake by 17.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,224,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $489,974,000 after purchasing an additional 629,978 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 189.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,029,000 after acquiring an additional 524,828 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 959.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 501,774 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 420.1% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 610,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,851,000 after acquiring an additional 493,432 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at $31,719,000. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Westlake alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Westlake from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Westlake from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Westlake from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Westlake in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Westlake from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Westlake has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.29.

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $129.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.35. Westlake Co. has a one year low of $98.05 and a one year high of $138.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Westlake Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.50, for a total transaction of $550,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,397. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Westlake news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.50, for a total value of $550,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,397. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Tsung-Hung Chao sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $131,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Profile

(Free Report)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.