Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 353,072 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,854,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 353,072 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.73% of CBIZ worth $152,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in CBIZ during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in CBIZ by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in CBIZ by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CBZ opened at $57.48 on Monday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.22 and a 12-month high of $58.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.75.

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. CBIZ had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $410.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded CBIZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBIZ in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 3,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $215,926.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,156,470.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 3,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $215,926.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,156,470.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $64,011.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,161,960.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

