Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 42,420 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,590,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,420 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.28% of Emerson Electric worth $143,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 122.7% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $89.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.08%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Vertical Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Argus raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

