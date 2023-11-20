Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 8,218 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,955,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,218 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.28% of Trinity Industries worth $153,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRN. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Trinity Industries by 339.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Trinity Industries by 383.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upgraded Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens cut their target price on Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Trinity Industries Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $24.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average is $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $31.68.

Trinity Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is presently 116.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trinity Industries news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 11,765 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $294,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,265 shares in the company, valued at $6,556,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trinity Industries news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 11,765 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $294,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,265 shares in the company, valued at $6,556,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 12,536 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $290,459.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,133.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Featured Articles

