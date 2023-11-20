Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 8,633 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 654,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,633 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.08% of Enstar Group worth $159,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 82.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 34.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 651.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enstar Group news, CEO Dominic Francis Mich Silvester purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $227.18 per share, for a total transaction of $10,223,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 146,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,362,291.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Enstar Group news, CEO Dominic Francis Mich Silvester purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $227.18 per share, for a total transaction of $10,223,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 146,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,362,291.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Poul Albaek Winslow sold 741,735 shares of Enstar Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total transaction of $168,507,357.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $86,101.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESGR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Enstar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st.

View Our Latest Research Report on ESGR

Enstar Group Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $263.00 on Monday. Enstar Group Limited has a 12 month low of $198.41 and a 12 month high of $271.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.57.

Enstar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.