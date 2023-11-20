DLocal (DLO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 21st. Analysts expect DLocal to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DLO stock opened at $18.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. DLocal has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $24.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in DLocal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of DLocal by 1,025.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 25,721 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $559,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of DLocal by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DLO. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of DLocal in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded DLocal from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on DLocal from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America downgraded DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on DLocal from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.95.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

