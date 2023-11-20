Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Eaton by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,538,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,833,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,584 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eaton by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after buying an additional 2,602,246 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 208.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,726,354,000 after buying an additional 6,812,750 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,084,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,210,672,000 after acquiring an additional 136,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,465,000 after acquiring an additional 302,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Performance

Eaton stock opened at $227.80 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $150.86 and a 12-month high of $240.44. The company has a market capitalization of $90.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.76.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ETN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Argus upped their price target on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.23.

View Our Latest Research Report on Eaton

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.