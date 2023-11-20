Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0579 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock opened at $7.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average is $7.95. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $8.50.
About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.
