Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0744 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE EVG opened at $10.12 on Monday. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $11.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.94.
About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.
