Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0582 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE ETW opened at $7.67 on Monday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $8.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 7.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 518,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 37,790 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 7.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 410,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 75,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 14,096 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

