Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0553 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSE:EXG opened at $7.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.67. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $8.15.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
