Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.08% of Hub Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Hub Group by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Hub Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hub Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hub Group by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Hub Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HUBG opened at $74.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $104.67. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.22). Hub Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HUBG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Hub Group from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Hub Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.86.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Featured Stories

