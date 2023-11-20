Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys Shares of 87,190 CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 87,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.08% of CNO Financial Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 191.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 24,066 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 38.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 141,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 39,101 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,142,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $90,432.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,610 shares in the company, valued at $3,590,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO John R. Kline sold 9,479 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $238,870.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 76,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,703.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $90,432.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,590,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,067 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:CNO opened at $25.53 on Monday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.95 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $947.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.71 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 15.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

