Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 1,719 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth $6,876,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth $529,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 12.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 959,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,160,000 after purchasing an additional 106,726 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.29.

Insider Transactions at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $117,819.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,749.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total transaction of $1,450,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 764,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,953,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $117,819.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,749.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Shares of RHP opened at $96.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.54. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.18 and a 52 week high of $98.65.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.17%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

