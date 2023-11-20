Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 266.7% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 110.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Elevance Health Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $462.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $108.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $450.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.60. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $544.01.
Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Elevance Health Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.
Elevance Health Profile
Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.
