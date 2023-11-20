Embecta (EMBC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Embecta Stock Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ EMBC opened at $16.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $952.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.27. Embecta has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $36.64.
In other news, Director David F. Melcher bought 6,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.77 per share, for a total transaction of $98,294.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,797.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMBC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Embecta in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Embecta from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.
Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.
