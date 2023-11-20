Embecta (EMBC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Embecta Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ EMBC opened at $16.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $952.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.27. Embecta has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $36.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David F. Melcher bought 6,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.77 per share, for a total transaction of $98,294.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,797.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embecta

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Embecta by 62.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Embecta by 493.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in Embecta by 56.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Embecta by 853.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Embecta by 728.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMBC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Embecta in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Embecta from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.

About Embecta

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

