Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,231 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $5,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,276,793.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,313,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,069,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $887,276,793.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,117,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,131,475. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ET

Energy Transfer Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of ET opened at $13.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.15. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $14.15. The stock has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.66.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 117.92%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.