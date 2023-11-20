Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.64 Per Share

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.6425 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

Evergy has a payout ratio of 66.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Evergy to earn $3.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.57 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.6%.

Evergy Price Performance

EVRG stock opened at $50.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.55. Evergy has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $65.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.17.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

