Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth $237,859,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXPD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.44.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $118.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.01. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $102.75 and a one year high of $128.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

