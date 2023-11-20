First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 2.90% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $5,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FAAR opened at $28.12 on Monday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.58.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2297 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

