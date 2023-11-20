First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,926 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 45.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 58,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 18,233 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 129.2% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 33,105 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 85,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $40.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.14 and its 200-day moving average is $39.43. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $41.16.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

