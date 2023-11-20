Flow Traders U.S. LLC Lowers Stock Position in BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSE)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSE – Free Report) by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,054 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.32% of BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter.

BKSE opened at $82.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.75. The firm has a market cap of $101.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.00. BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $74.88 and a 1 year high of $89.89.

The BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (BKSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-cap stocks that cover the bottom 3-10% capitalization of the US equity market. BKSE was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

