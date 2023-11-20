Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Fortive has a dividend payout ratio of 8.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fortive to earn $3.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $68.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Fortive has a 12 month low of $62.70 and a 12 month high of $79.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortive

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 61,103.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,338,000 after buying an additional 3,594,708 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $193,761,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fortive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Fortive by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,215,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,839,000 after purchasing an additional 700,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Fortive by 493.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 653,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,987,000 after purchasing an additional 543,300 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Articles

