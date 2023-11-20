Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,095,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,555 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.60% of Fortive worth $156,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 1,590.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 683.3% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.46.

Shares of FTV opened at $68.10 on Monday. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.70 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.20.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.73%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

