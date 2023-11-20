Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 1,147.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,615 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF worth $4,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 264,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after acquiring an additional 22,684 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 50.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 78,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 9,354 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DIVI stock opened at $29.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.76. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.61.

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

