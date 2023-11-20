Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLCB. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 83.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $563,000.

NYSEARCA FLCB opened at $20.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.99. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $22.01.

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

