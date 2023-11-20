Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) by 648.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,430,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239,471 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.64% of Frontline worth $20,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 20.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 78,255 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 10.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,836 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 20,417 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,457,223 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,225,000 after buying an additional 293,141 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Frontline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Frontline by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares in the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Frontline from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Frontline from $18.20 to $21.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.03.

Frontline Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FRO opened at $21.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.28. Frontline plc has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $22.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $522.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.46 million. Frontline had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 31.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Frontline plc will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontline Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.67%. Frontline’s payout ratio is currently 86.25%.

About Frontline

(Free Report)

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Featured Stories

