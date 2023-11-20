FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.49% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 15,451 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 462.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 28,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,814,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Stock Performance

FJUL opened at $39.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $408.07 million, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.68 and its 200-day moving average is $38.52.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

