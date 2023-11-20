Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.41 on Monday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $14.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $683,928.00, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 218.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 102,351 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLMD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GLMD

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.